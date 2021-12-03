Maharashtra Govt Waives Exam Fee Of 10th,12th Students Who Lost Parents Due To COVID

Maharashtra: With an aim to financially support the students who lost their parents due to COVID, Maharashtra Government has decided to waive off exam fee. The Maharashtra government on December 2 announced that candidates of class 10 and class 12 who have lost their parents due to coronavirus will not be charged exam fee. The fee has been waived off for the board exams that are scheduled to be conducted by Maharashtra Board in 2022.

This decision was announced by the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Prof Varsha Gaikwad on December 2 tweeted, "A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue"

A small solace from our side to children who have lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue. @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @bb_thorat pic.twitter.com/CuI4dfMB5t — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 2, 2021

Vijay Wadettiwar who is Cabinet Minister Relief & Rehabilitation tweeted, “Thousands of families have been left destitute due to the death of the person who took care of the family. The official website of Maharashtra State Government http://mahacovid19relief.in has been made available to provide assistance of Rs.50,000/- to such destitute families.”. The Minister further said, “Financial assistance can be availed in the account instantly without any technical difficulties by doing e-application with minimum documents." For more details, candidates can log in to mahacovid19relief.in.

न्यूनतम दस्तावेजों के साथ ई-आवेदन कर बिना किसी तकनीकी कठिनाई के तुरंत खाते में वित्तीय सहायता प्राप्त की जा सकती है।



इसके लिए संबंधित आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/DCNfLmhPWQ पर लॉग इन कर आवेदन भरें।

(2/2) — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) December 2, 2021

How to avail the benefit

Candidates who are eligible should go to mahacovid19relief.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the log in link

The application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates will have to fill in the required details and attach few documents

Recently, Maharashtra has ranked highest on continuity in education during COVID-19 school closures. Maharashtra made sure to continue formal education for 38% of its school-going (enrolled) children during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The state government has also reopened schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and 1 to 7 in urban areas in the state from December 1, 2021. However, Mumbai school are not reopening now in wake of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.