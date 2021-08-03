Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.63% Pass, Here's How To Check Scores

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 has been announced. Candidates of all the streams will be able to check scores after 4 pm. here is step-by-step guide to see results

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra Board has announced the class 12th results on the official websites. The results have been uploaded on Tuesday in the second half. Registered candidates can check their Maha Class 12th result 2021 declared on the official websites.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday shared the result announcement information on Twitter. She tweeted, " 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse".

This year highest pass percentage recorded by a candidate belonging to the Konkan division is 99.81. The Science stream recorded 99.45% and the arts and commerce stream recorded 99.83% and 99.91% respectively. HSC result 2021 has increased by 2.7%. Overall 99.63% pass percentage has been recorded in MSBSHSE 12th result 2021.

Maharashtra 12th result 2021: Websites to check

  1. msbshse.co.in
  2. https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
  3. http://hscresult.mkcl.org
  4. http://mahresult.nic.in

Colleges of the state will also be able to access the results online. Education Minister of State tweeted, "Colleges can also access their collective results on: http://mahahsscboard.in'. Minister further took to Twitter to thank colleges and teachers. She tweeted, "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!''

How to check Maharashtra class 12th result 2021

  • Visit any of the official websites mentioned above 
  • On the homepage, click on the result page 
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link (Candidates are hereby informed that link will be activated after 4 pm)
  • A login page will appear 
  • Key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

First Published:
