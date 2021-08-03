Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.63% Pass, Here's How To Check Scores

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra Board has announced the class 12th results on the official websites. The results have been uploaded on Tuesday in the second half. Registered candidates can check their Maha Class 12th result 2021 declared on the official websites.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday shared the result announcement information on Twitter. She tweeted, " 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse".

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

This year highest pass percentage recorded by a candidate belonging to the Konkan division is 99.81. The Science stream recorded 99.45% and the arts and commerce stream recorded 99.83% and 99.91% respectively. HSC result 2021 has increased by 2.7%. Overall 99.63% pass percentage has been recorded in MSBSHSE 12th result 2021.

Maharashtra 12th result 2021: Websites to check

msbshse.co.in https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in http://hscresult.mkcl.org http://mahresult.nic.in

All students who have enrolled for the HSC exams can access their results on the following sites from 4pm on August 3rd:https://t.co/RvQBJwfzfShttps://t.co/1srwvwuOgVhttps://t.co/FdRA3f0Z7Fhttps://t.co/smigUpoDgwhttps://t.co/TDGwj5sZiU — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

Colleges of the state will also be able to access the results online. Education Minister of State tweeted, "Colleges can also access their collective results on: http://mahahsscboard.in'. Minister further took to Twitter to thank colleges and teachers. She tweeted, "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!''

Colleges can also access their collective results on:https://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

How to check Maharashtra class 12th result 2021