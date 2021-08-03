Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Maharashtra 12th result 2021 will be declared today at 4 pm. See full details, steps, and assessment criteria here. Check latest updates here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

IMAGE: PTI

12:21 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maha 12th board result 2021 soon

In just few hours, Maharashtra Board will announce class 12th or HSC results 2021. The results will be available online. 

11:28 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra HSC results 2021 for private and repeater candidates

Separate assessment plans have been finalized for Private / Repeater candidates and those appearing for isolated subjects. For Improvement Scheme candidates, the canceled board exam of 2021 won't be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail themselves of their eligible number of attempts.  Colleges are requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organize webinars, upload FAQs & set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process, the tweets read. 

11:19 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra HSC Result preparation formula

The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy.  For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12th will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of Class 11th and the average of the best 3 performing theory papers of Class 10th will have 30% weightage each.

10:12 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2021: How marks are calculated

Students of the Maharashtra board have been evaluated on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme as the exams had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. A student's scores in college-based assessments in classes 11 and 12 exams and the best three performing subjects in class 10th board exams will be considered for the tabulation of marks of class 12 students. The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy. A result committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers has been constituted, who will be responsible for finalization of results and safekeeping of records. 

09:36 IST, August 3rd 2021
Education minister of Maharashtra tweets about Maha HSC results 2021

The state education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad on Monday tweeted to announce the release date and time for Maharashtra class 12th or HSC result 2021. Read the series of tweets below. 

 

09:30 IST, August 3rd 2021
Where to check Maharashtra Board class 12 results 2021 online

Maharashtra Board will release the class 12th or HSC results on the following websites. 

https://msbshse.co.in

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

http://hscresult.mkcl.org

http://mahresult.nic.in

08:55 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 date and time

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 will be announced at August 3 at 4 pm. See latest updates here.

08:18 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra Class 12 result 2021: How to check scores

Visit the official website as mentioned above 

On the homepage, click on the result page 

You will be redirected to a new page 

Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link 

A login page will appear 

Key in your roll number and submit 

Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

08:04 IST, August 3rd 2021
Maharashtra Class 12 board result 2021 to be declared today

MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra class 12th result 2021 today. The Maharashtra HSC Results 2021 will be available from 4 pm on August 3. 

