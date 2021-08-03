Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today

Students of the Maharashtra board have been evaluated on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme as the exams had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. A student's scores in college-based assessments in classes 11 and 12 exams and the best three performing subjects in class 10th board exams will be considered for the tabulation of marks of class 12 students. The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy. A result committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers has been constituted, who will be responsible for finalization of results and safekeeping of records.