Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Not Releasing State Board Result Today; Check Details

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 would not be revealed today, said reports. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet announced a date for the declaration of the HSC or class 12 results. Once the Maharashtra HSC result is out, it can be viewed on the board's official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Students should keep their hall tickets accessible when checking the results because it will require information such as the mother's name and seat number.
Over 13 lakh students have registered for Maharashtra's HSC examinations in 2020. The HSC examinations were held between March 7 and the first week of April. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all pending tests were cancelled. The average assessment formula was used to grade thousands of students. The SSC exams, on the other hand, had 17 lakh students registered. All of the students' pending examinations were cancelled due to the substantial risk to the students. After the Education Ministry directed states to disclose all pending results in the month of July, the state made the decision to announce the results in July.
Despite the threat of Coronavirus, the answer sheets were evaluated between May 6 and June 19. The papers have to be judged on a scale of lakhs. According to reports, Mumbai examinees revised nearly 42 lakh sheets out of a total of 50 lakhs. Since the end of March, almost 13 lakh HSC students have been waiting for their results.
Students can also check their scores via SMS messaging. Any registered student can text the seat number and receive a response. You will need to write MH followed by the exam name and seat number. It should be sent to the number 57766.
