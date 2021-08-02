Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Not Releasing State Board Result Today; Check Details

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 would not be revealed today, said reports. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet announced a date for the declaration of the HSC or class 12 results. Once the Maharashtra HSC result is out, it can be viewed on the board's official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Students should keep their hall tickets accessible when checking the results because it will require information such as the mother's name and seat number.

Maharashtra 12th board results, 2021

Over 13 lakh students have registered for Maharashtra's HSC examinations in 2020. The HSC examinations were held between March 7 and the first week of April. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all pending tests were cancelled. The average assessment formula was used to grade thousands of students. The SSC exams, on the other hand, had 17 lakh students registered. All of the students' pending examinations were cancelled due to the substantial risk to the students. After the Education Ministry directed states to disclose all pending results in the month of July, the state made the decision to announce the results in July.

More details about Maharashtra Result 2020

Despite the threat of Coronavirus, the answer sheets were evaluated between May 6 and June 19. The papers have to be judged on a scale of lakhs. According to reports, Mumbai examinees revised nearly 42 lakh sheets out of a total of 50 lakhs. Since the end of March, almost 13 lakh HSC students have been waiting for their results.

Check via text message

Students can also check their scores via SMS messaging. Any registered student can text the seat number and receive a response. You will need to write MH followed by the exam name and seat number. It should be sent to the number 57766.

Maharashtra Result 2020 result

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in When you press enter, you will be sent to the HSC results homepage. Click on Maharashtra 12th Result to see the results. There will be space for your credentials to be typed in. For Maharashtra 12th result, provide your roll number or seat number, as well as your mother's name. It will take you to the HSC result if you press enter. Look for the name and any markings. Print the results or save an electronic copy for later use.

Picture Credit: PTI