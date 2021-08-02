Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Results 2021 Date And Time: MSBSHSE To Declare 12th Result On August 3

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of the class 12th, 2021 batch on August 3 at 4 p.m. 

Maharashtra HSC Results 2021

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage


The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of classes 12th, 2021 batch on August 3 at 4 pm. Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education in Maharashtra Government, stated this on July 2, Monday. While sharing the information on Twitter, the minister wrote, "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm." "Best of luck to all students," she added while tagging Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 12th board result 2021 date and time

Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education can check their results at msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, http://hscresult.mkcl.org and http://mahresult.nic.in. As per the information provided by Gaikwad, "Colleges can also access their collective results on: http://mahahsscboard.in." The minister also appreciated the teacher for going "beyond their call of duty" to finalize the results. She stated, "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you, Teachers!"

On July 31, a board official provided the most recent news on the Maharashtra HSC result 2021, saying, "Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce the date for HSC results through appropriate medium." Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the state's board exams have been cancelled this year. Students will be graded using an alternative assessment policy, the specifics of which have previously been communicated to them.

How to check results?

  • Visit MSBSHSE's official website at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021' on the webpage.
  • Click ‘Submit' after entering your login credentials.
  • Your result will be shown on the screen.
  • Examine the result, download it, and save a copy for future use.

Maharashtra board 12th results 2021

State boards, CBSE, and CISCE had been mandated by the Supreme Court to declare board results by July 31. Many state boards such as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, among others have already issued their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has only issued the class 12 exam results, but it has stated that the class 10th test results will be announced this week.

