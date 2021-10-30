Maharashtra: MAH MBA/ MMS CET Results Out; Check Direct Link, Details

On the evening of October 29, 2021, Maharashtra announced the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021 results. After one and a half months of conducting the MAH CET 2021 exam, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) finally announced the results. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the MAH MBA CET exam was held on three dates, which is September 16, 17 and 18, 2021.

MAH CET 2021 test score will be accepted by all top MBA colleges such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, and PUMBA for Admission 2021. The Admission Process will commence upon the announcement of the MAH CET results and the publication of dates for the DTE CAP 2021, which will begin in the first week of November 2021. Due to the widespread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, MAH CET 2021 has been postponed by more than six months.

How to check MAH CET Result 2021

Go to MHT CET's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Go to the result area and select MAH CET.

Fill in the appropriate login credentials in the next box.

Submit and view the MAH CET MBA/ MMS results for the year 2021.

Selected individuals will have the opportunity to enrol at MAH CET participating institutes in 2021. Three rounds of MAH CET 2021 counselling and seat allocation are expected. The Maharashtra State Cell, however, will conduct the spot round if there are any unfilled seats. Online registration, fee payment and document verification are all part of the MAH CET MBA counselling procedure.

How does the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra calculate the score for MAH CET/MBA CET 2021:

Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer, according to the marking scheme. There are no penalties for answering a question incorrectly or not at all.

Participants' scores are modified for slight differences in the exam's difficulty level to arrive at the same score.

The candidate's score is compared to the base form.

MAH MBA CET 2021 Result considers the student's total score up to two digits for decimal points, which is percentile.

The MAH CET percentile score is calculated by converting the candidates' MAH CET scores onto a scale ranging from 100 to 0. The Percentile Score represents the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below that particular Percentile in that examination.

Image: Pixabay