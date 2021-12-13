Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins; Check Details

MHT CET CAP 2 Registration: The registration process for admission to first-year undergraduate technical courses through the centralised admission process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started. All those candidates who have qualified for the MHT CET can apply for CAP round 2 counselling by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org. The list of vacant seats for round 2 counselling was released on December 12, 2021.

According to an official notification issued by the admission cell, "Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form for CAP Round-II has Started." Candidates must note that the last date to apply for round 2 counselling is December 15, 2021, and the provisional allotment list will be released on December 17, 2021.

MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins

The window to select the allotted seats will be available for the candidates from December 18 to 21 (up to 3 pm). The last date for candidates to select and lock the options for the allowed institutes is December 21 at 5 pm. Only if the seats are vacant after round 2, will the institute display the vacancy lists and complete the admission procedure at the institute level from December 22 to December 29, 2021. As per the media reports, the Maharashtra CET Cell is likely to start the registration process for the state quota undergraduate medical admission sometime soon. However, there is no confirmation regarding the dates, but once the registration process starts, NEET-qualified students from Maharashtra will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate courses.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021: Here's how to check the provisional vacant seat matrix

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Then, on the homepage, candidates will have to go to the "B.E/B.Tech" section.

Candidates should now click on the "Seat Matrix CAP 2" option available under the important link section.

Click on the link which reads, "MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 provisional vacant seats."

Candidates should take a printout of the document for any future use.

Image: Shutterstock