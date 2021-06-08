Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register For Exam

Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will begin today, June 8, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said. The application forms will be available on the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, up to June 7, the Minister said. This entrance exam is held for admission to the first year of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other professional programmes at participating institutions.

Uday Samat's tweet in Marathi can be roughly translated into, “Registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021."

MHT CET registrations begin from June 8

Giving out further details, the Maharashtra Education Minister said that for other undergraduate and postgraduate programs, details of the MHT CET exam will be announced separately. Not only this, along with the application forms, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra, which conducts the exam, is expected to release the information bulletin, mentioning eligibility criteria and other details.

As per last year’s exam pattern, the exam is held based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage is given to the class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to the class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. MHT CET is held for 3 papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple-choice questions.

MHT CET 2021 registration: How to apply here

Visit the website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Click on the “MHT CET 2021 registration” link available on the homepage.

Fill the required details and click on submit.

Enter application number and password to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form.

Pay the application fee as applicable through online mode and click on submit.

Take a print of the MHT CET 2021 application form for any future reference.

Students should use their active E-mail ID and Mobile Number for the MHT CET 2021 registration. Students must keep their E-mail ID and Mobile Number active till the process of CET and Centralized Admission is over. The application fee for general category candidates from Maharashtra State and outside is Rs.800. Students are advised to go through the instructions shared on the official website thoroughly before starting the process for MHT CET 2021 registration.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

