Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh Asks MUHS To Defer Medical Exams

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently announced that the Summer 2020 exams for the health science courses are now scheduled to be held from August 4th. Maharashtra medical education minister Amit Deshmukh has reportedly asked the MUHS authorities to defer the exams for candidates belonging to medical courses due to the rise in the positive COVID-19 cases. Amit Deshmukh reportedly asked MUHS vice-chancellor Deelip Mhaisekar to postpone exams for medical students until further notice.

ALSO READ| JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand 12th Board Results Delayed, To Be Out At 5 Pm Today

Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh's statement on state medical exams

Maharashtra Minister for medical education and Culture, Mr Amit Deshmukh, asked the MUHS bodies that the 1st and 2nd-year students should be allowed to study the next year’s curriculum, however, the non-certifying tests should be deferred until further notice. He also asked for the MUHS authorities to only allow the internship period of final year students and conduct their exams only when the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state. MUHS is an organisation set up in 1998 which trains and teaches about modern medicine and Indian systems of medicine. MUHS, which is based in Nashik, conducts courses in allopathy, dental, homoeopathy, nursing, Ayurveda and Unani courses.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra University: MUHS Exam To Begin From August 4, See Details Here

Maharashtra medical exam (MUHS exam 2020) timetable

Visit the official MUHS website, www.muhs.edu.in.

Check the link available on the "Exam Quick Links" section.

Find the theory/practical Exam Time Table on the Maharashtra University of Health Science home page.

Once you click the appropriate link, the Theory/Practical Exam Timetable page will open. On this page, you can find all the details you need.

The timetable provides the date, day, and time of examination next to the course name. The Subject name and specific University Subject code are also provided within the timetable.

The links are available for PG Medical (MD/MS/Diploma/M.Sc Courses) Phase- II Exam Summer 2020, PG Medical (Phase – II) Summer – 2020 University Theory Examinations and all other UG/PG exams. Check out the link http://exam.muhs.edu.in/exam/xp/ttt/_clg/ttt.aspx

ALSO READ| Maharashtra Medical Education Dept Directs DMER To Release Timetable 45 Days Before Exams

Maharashtra medical exams updates

As the Maharastra government prepared to hold medical examinations in the state, the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MED) directed the Directorate of Medical Education Research (DMER) and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to publish the timetable 45 days before exams for AYUSH and other courses. The MED also said that one day's gap must be given between each paper to the examinees.

Maharashtra Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had earlier stated in his tweet that required steps have been taken to conduct these examinations as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to direct the Medical Council of India to postpone the medical final year postgraduate exams till December 2020. He also requested the entrance exam for DM/MCh to be scheduled after the conclusion of the final year MD/MS exam.

ALSO READ| MUHS Exam Time Table: Check The Dates For MUHS Examinations