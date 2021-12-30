Maharashtra NEET Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Steps To Register

State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to begin the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration process on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Ahead of registration, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the information bulletin to help candidates get acquainted with the registration process. To be noted that only those students who have a valid NEET 2021 score can apply for counselling. The steps for registration have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The list of documents for the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 process. has already been released by counselling conducting authority. The counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. Interested and eligible candidates should know that the deadline to complete Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration is January 5, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the provisional merit list would release on January 8, 2022.

“Only the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) all-India rank has to be filled up during the registration process. No other rank should be entered,” said the cell in a notification.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Check registration steps here

Interested and eligible candidates must first visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, they should look for and click on the 'NEET UG 2021' tab.

Click on 'Registration' and make sure to read all the instructions carefully on a redirected page.

Candidates should fill in the required details and upload the required documents.

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted application form for any future reference.

Documents required for the registration process