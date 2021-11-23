Maharashtra SCERT: Registration For Senior And Selection Grade Teacher Training Begins

State Council of Educational Research & Training has opened the registration window for senior pay grade and selection grade training. As the registration link has been activated, teachers who are eligible for senior pay grade and selection grade training will have to get themselves registered by paying the required fee. The deadline to complete the registration process is December 23, 2021. Interested candidates can check the Maharashtra senior and selection grade training details here. Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad also tweeted about the registration process.

Maharashtra Teacher training (Senior Grade): Eligibility

The candidate should have completed 12 years of qualified service

The committee should find the candidate’s work satisfactory.

The candidate should complete at least three weeks of in-service training prescribed by the department or at least ten days or 50 hours of online training prescribed by the department.

The candidate should have completed in-service training as prescribed by the government or he/she must have completed at least ten days of in-service training prescribed by the department.

Eligibility for Selection Grade Training

The candidate should have completed 24 years of qualified service

Candidates should complete at least three weeks of in-service training prescribed by the department or at least ten days or 50 hours of online training prescribed by the department.

Candidates must have completed in-service training as prescribed by the government or they must have completed at least ten days of in-service training prescribed by the department.

For Primary Teachers - Trained Graduates should be qualified.

Eligibility for Elementary School Headmasters - Post Graduate Trained Teachers.

Maharashtra SCERT Training Fee Details

Candidates will be charged a training fee of Rs 2000. The official website reads, “Training fees must be paid online. Pay the training fee online only after making sure that all the information required for the training is filled incorrectly. It should be noted that paid fees will not be refunded for any reason.”

Maharashtra senior and selection grade training: Steps to register