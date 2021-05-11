Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 Postponed For Class 5 And Class 8; Know Details Here

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has decided to postpone the scholarship examinations of pre-upper primary scholarship of Class 5 and pre-secondary scholarship examination of Class 8 that was to be held in May this year. As of now, the exams have been postponed indefinitely The Maharashtra State Council of Examination decided to postpone the Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 because of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. Read on to know more details about the Class 5 and Class 8 exam postponed.

MSCE Class 5 and Class 8 Exam Postponed

Maharashtra's current minister of education, Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement through her official Twitter handle. You can take a look at the Tweet she posted here. She posted the Tweet in Marathi. In her Tweet, she mentioned that taking into consideration the prevailing conditions of the coronavirus and the increasing cases, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination has decided to postpone the scholarship examinations of pre-upper primary scholarship of Class 5 and pre-secondary scholarship examination of Class 8 that was to be held on May 23 this year. She also mentioned in her tweet that the exam has been postponed till further notice. No future dates for the exams have been given yet.

In another tweet, Varsha Gaikwad mentioned the details about students who were registered to participate in the exam. In her tweet, she mentions that across all of Maharashtra, 47,612 schools registered for the Maharashtra scholarship test 2021. Moreover, she mentioned a total of 63,24,078 students had registered for the scholarship exam to be held on May 23, 2021. A total of 3,88, 335 students applied for the Class 5 scholarship exam, whereas 2,44,143 students applied for the Class 8 scholarship exams. She also mentioned that the health and safety of the students were the first priority of the MSCE.

यंदा राज्यभरातून शिष्यवृत्ती परीक्षेकरिता एकूण ४७६६२ शाळांनी नोंदणी केली आहे. इयत्ता ५वीचे ३८८३३५ तसेच इयत्ता ८ वीचे २४४१४३ असे एकूण ६३२४७८ विद्यार्थी ही परीक्षा देणार आहेत. विद्यार्थ्यांची सुरक्षा आणि आरोग्याची काळजी हीच आमची प्राथमिकता आहे. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 10, 2021

The official notification she attached to her tweet mentions that the MSCE will release a new date for the scholarship exams keeping in mind the COVID-19 conditions in the state. Earlier, the Maharashtra Education Board also cancelled the Class 10 state board exams and postponed the Class 12 state board exams. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MSCE website for any new updates on the MSCE exam postponed. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming examinations.

