Maharashtra School Students Of Class 9, 11 Promoted Without Exams As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Maharashtra government has decided to promote the students of class 9th and 11th without conducting the annual exams. The education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday announced the news on her Twitter handle. The decision has been taken considering the ongoing spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. However, this decision is limited only to the students of schools affiliated with the state board.

Maharashtra Board Exams from April 23

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has scheduled to conduct the HSC and SSC (class 12th and 10th) exams from April 23 and April 29, respectively. The Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20. However, students have been demanding to cancel the board exams as well, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Class 1 to 8 students also promoted

Earlier this week, the chief minister of state Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led government had announced the automatic promotion of all students from class 1 to 8 without exams. This decision was also taken in the wake of the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The local authorities have also ordered to shut down the schools and colleges to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Over 4.7 lakh active Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra state reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus cases, which is the second-highest spike in the last two days, taking the total number of infections to 31,13,354. Moreover, the state has recorded 297 deaths, pushing the death toll to 56,330, the state health department informed. Currently, the state has over 4.72 lakh active cases of Coronavirus.