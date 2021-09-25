Maharashtra Schools Reopening Form Oct 4 Announces Minister Varsha Gaikwad; Check SOPs

Maharashtra schools reopening: In view of the steep decline in COVID cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced the reopening of the schools from October 4, 2021. Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the state government's decision and also informed the procedure and ongoing preparations for the resumption of the school. Taking to the microblogging platform, Gaikwad announced that the state education department has prepared an exhaustive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with the help of health officials.

As per the state government's guidelines, this time the schools will reopen in a phased manner. For instance, schools situated in rural areas will reopen for students of classes 5 to 12, and in urban areas, classes will resume for students of classes 8-12. "All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said Gaikwad. As per the reports, schools across Maharashtra were not functioning in their full capacity, because physical classes were only open for areas that were reporting fewer COVID infection cases. However, considering the looming danger of the third wave, the state government has not allowed standard 1st to 7th in urban areas and 1st to 4th in rural areas.

"Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend, "said Gaikwad.

Based on detailed deliberations with the paediatric task force, all stakeholders & guidance of @CMOMaharashtra,SOPs for school reopenings have been further strengthened. Schools can restart physical classes for Std 5-12th in rural areas & Std 8-12th in urban areas from October 4 pic.twitter.com/KWKocMMvep — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) September 24, 2021

Maharashtra schools reopening from Oct 4; Check SOPs

According to the Maharashtra education department, a survey was conducted to understand the views of the parents. It was found that nearly 70% of parents favored the resumption of school across the state. Considering the choice of the parents and the loss students suffered during the lockdown the state government decided to resume schools issuing SOPs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus among children. Below is the guideline issued by the state government on the reopening of schools.

As per the state government's reopening measures, students in schools will have to maintain social distancing inside the classroom.

The school will function with staggered hours.

Schools will have to mandatorily set up health clinics in case of any emergency.

Proper sanitization of classrooms and school premises.

Students will have to follow a staggered entry system.

Wearing masks while inside school premises is compulsory for all, along with regular handwashing.

Homework assignments can be given online wherever possible to minimize physical contact.

Schools must formulate safe transport plans for students, among other measures.

Image: PTI/@Varshagaikwad