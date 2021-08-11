Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Offline Classes For Class 5-12 To Resume From August 17

Maharashtra government has allowed the schools to resume offline/ physical classes for students of classes 5 to 12 from August 17. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that students of classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and students of classes 8 to 12 in urban areas will be allowed to visit their schools and attend offline classes. However, this is only applicable to the schools falling in the areas where the COVID situation is under control.

"Schools in areas where coronavirus cases are under control can restart physical classes for Std 5-12th in rural areas & 8-12th in urban areas from Aug 17. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic," the education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

Maharashtra School Reopening Guidelines

Parents' consent paramount

The minister also shared SOP and guidelines for resume physical classes on her official Twitter handle. As per the guidelines, it will not be mandatory for students to visit the school. The decision to send their wards to schools will be ultimately up to their guardians. The consent of parents will be paramount. Attendance norms will be relaxed for the students.

Three-Four hours of teaching per day

Moreover, the teaching hours will be limited to three to four hours a day. No cultural gathering or sports event will be allowed to take place. The schools will have to provide isolation facilities and tie-up with local health departments for any emergency situation.

15-20 students in each class

The strength of each class will be 15-20. Schools will call students on shifts or on alternate days. One student will be seated on each bench. The distance between the two benches will be six feet.



Vaccination is compulsory for teachers/ staff

Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to vaccinate teachers and staff of schools. The state government has constituted a task force to monitor the resumption and safe operations of schools. The task force is headed by the collector/commissioner.