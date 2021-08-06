Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From August 17; Confirms Education Minister Gaikwad

Maharashtra will be opening schools for students from classes five to seven in rural areas from August 17, while in cities, the state government will reopen schools for classes eight to twelve abiding by COVID guidelines, said the Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad on Friday.

“In the rural areas where classes of standards 8th to 12th had already started, those of standards 5th to 7th will also resume. In the urban areas where no physical classes were being held, those of standards 8th to 12th will be restarted during the first phase," Gaikwad said.

Move to be applicable for areas with low COVID infection figure

Still concerned over the spread of the lethal virus among the pupils, the Maharashtra School Education Minister said that measures would be implemented only in the areas where COVID infection figures are consistently low. "Committees will be formed for each area and it will decide whether to reopen the schools for different classes or not," she added.

Schools at Mumbai, Pune are not yet permitted to reopen

Classes for standards seventh to twelfth are already allowed in the districts with low infection rates. Most of these districts are in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. However, the permission is not extended to urban areas such as Mumbai and Pune because of the higher number of COVID cases there.

The announcement was made following a meeting of senior officials. It must be noted that the state government had last month opened nearly 6,000 schools in rural areas for classes eight to twelve. Out of that, 5,947 schools had resumed offline classes for standards eight to twelve in rural areas that were not detecting Covid-19 cases.

“There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in classes 8 to 12. Of these, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened,” the Deputy Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Vikas Garad said. He also said that a total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day. Notably, the Maharashtra government had in the month of March 2020 announced the closure of all schools, colleges, training institutes, and anganwadis in urban areas as the number of novel coronavirus cases escalated in the state.

(Image Credit: PTI)