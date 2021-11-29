Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From December 1, Check Guidelines Issued By Maha Govt

Maharashtra schools reopening update: As Maharashtra is gearing up to reopen schools on December 1, 2021, the state government has issued guidelines for school reopening. The schools of Maharashtra will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. This was announced by the State School Education Minister on November 25, 2021. In a recent update, the state government has announced the guidelines that need to be followed by students as well as teachers and staff members for offline classes. In a letter to health officers of all districts and civic bodies, the state health services director said COVID-19 appropriate behavior, like maintaining a distance of six feet and washing hands must be followed while opening schools.

Maharashtra schools to reopen in rural, urban areas from December 1: Varsha Gaikwad

After discussing with the Chief Minister, the cabinet and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1st to 4th in rural areas and Std 1st to 7th in urban areas from the 1st of December. We are committed to safe resumption of schools. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) November 25, 2021

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on November 25 said, "In the next 6 days, the emphasis will be on acclimatizing schools, parents, and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school mgt committees and parents". Minister further said, "I will also hold deliberations with the pediatric task force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time. Their well-being, health has always been our topmost priority"

I will also hold deliberations with the paediatric task force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time. Their well-being, health has always been our topmost priority — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) November 25, 2021

