Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From December 1, Check Guidelines Issued By Maha Govt

Maharashtra schools to reopen in rural, urban areas from December 1, 2021. Check guidelines that need to be followed inside the school premises.

Maharashtra schools reopening update: As Maharashtra is gearing up to reopen schools on December 1, 2021, the state government has issued guidelines for school reopening. The schools of Maharashtra will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. This was announced by the State School Education Minister on November 25, 2021. In a recent update, the state government has announced the guidelines that need to be followed by students as well as teachers and staff members for offline classes.  In a letter to health officers of all districts and civic bodies, the state health services director said COVID-19 appropriate behavior, like maintaining a distance of six feet and washing hands must be followed while opening schools.

Maharashtra schools to reopen in rural, urban areas from December 1: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on November 25 said, "In the next 6 days, the emphasis will be on acclimatizing schools, parents, and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school mgt committees and parents". Minister further said, "I will also hold deliberations with the pediatric task force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time. Their well-being, health has always been our topmost priority"

Check Maharashtra schools guidelines here

  • School authorities should make sure to check that a social distance of 6 feet is maintained between two students at all time
  • Anyone inside the school campus, including staff members, should wear face masks. The temperature will be checked at the gate and if anyone is found with any symptoms, they should be stopped at the gate itself
  • Health Department has directed that the vaccination of non-teaching staff is important
  • School premises should be sanitized regularly and everyone is advised to wash their hands frequently to eliminate the risk of any possible infection.  
  • Schools should make sure not to adopt a biometric attendance system as it may increase the risk of infection
  • Any form of activities that could lead to a crowd or games or group prayers, must be avoided
  • Schools in containment zones should not be opened and teachers and students from containment zones should not be allowed to come to school
  • Schools should maintain an adequate stock of face masks, hand sanitiser, and sodium hypochlorite solution
