Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Sabitribai Pune Phule University has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test or Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra SET 2021 will be able to download their admit cards online. Candidates must visit the official website -setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The 37th Maharashtra SET Exam 2021 for the post of Assistant Professor will be held on September 26. The exam will be conducted in various exam centres of Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Nagpur, and others. The exams will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, and others.

Maharashtra SET 2021 Dates

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card release date-- September 16, 2021

Maharashtra SET 2021 Exam Date -- September 26, 2021

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website-setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card by Login/Application Number /Student's Name.'

A new window will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your login credentials -application number, date of birth to download the admit card

Your MHSET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download MH SET 2021 admit card

This year a total of 98360 students have registered to appear for Maharashtra SET Exam 2021. Maharashtra SET Exam 2021 will be conducted in the OMR sheet format. A sample OMR sheet has also been uploaded on the websites. Candidates must practice on the OMR sheets before the day of the exam. The questions will be objective in nature based on multiple-choice questions. Paper I will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour and Paper 2 will be conducted for 2 hours.