Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021 Released, Check How To View Key And Raise Objections

Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021: Savitribai Phule Pune University also known as SPPU has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test answer key 2021. The Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021 has been released on Monday, October 18, 2021. To be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. The exam for which answer key has been released was conducted on September 26, 2021. All those candidates who took the exam can now check the answer key by visiting the official website. The official website on which the answer key has been released is setexam.unipune.ac.in. The step-by-step guide to check answer key has also been attached.

To be noted that the Maharashtra SET exam aims to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa. Candidates are hereby informed that the University will soon release the final answer key after considering the objections raised by candidates. The direct link to check the provisional one has been attached below.

Maharashtra SET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website of SET exam by Savitribai Phule Pune University – setexam.unipune.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'The Interim Answer Key Concerning SET Exam Held On 26th September 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page on which the answer key will be displayed in PDF format

Candidates can scroll through it and check the answers to all questions

Candidates can also download the same and take its printout for future references.

In case any candidate faces any issue while viewing the answer key, he/she is free to contact SPPU directly. Since the Maharashtra SET result date has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated. To be noted that candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key till October 28, 2021. Post considering the objections, the answer key will be released.