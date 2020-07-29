Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Overall 93.32% Students Pass MSBSHSE Class 10 Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE is yet to announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 but the overall pass percentage this year is 93.32 per cent. There is a surge from that of last year when the success rate was 75.53%. Out of the total first-timers to appear for the MSBSHE SSC exam, 95.30 per cent passed which is also a spike from that in 2019 when it was 75.86%.

According to an official press release issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education, the MSBSHE 10th results will be live on the board’s official website at 1 PM on July 29. Once the much-awaited SSC Board results are declared, students across the state will be able to check their marks online at mahresults.nic.in.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted between March 3 and March 23 this year. However, as the Class 10 exam was about to finish, the coronavirus outbreak began tightening its grip across the nation followed by a countrywide lockdown was imposed. As a result, the state had to cancel the Geography exam, which was the last paper of Class 10 students. The history Class 10 paper, was held on March 21. But, the evaluation process was hindered due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to check the SSC Result 2020?

Students across the state who have taken the SSC Exam 2020, will be able to check their results on the following websites after it is declared: examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

Once the results are declared, a student must immediately visit the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 official website mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, the student must then click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Once the student clicks on the link, they will be led to a new page, where they will be asked to fill in their credentials and other login details.

Once the student clicks on Submit, their SSC Result 2020 will appear on their display screen.

Students can carefully analyse their results and even download it on their device for future reference. They can also take a print out of their SSC Result 2020 for future use.

