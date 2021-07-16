Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared; List Of Websites To Check Board Results Live

Maharashtra Board SSC result: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 10th board result for the year 2021. Maharashtra Board Chairman Dinkar Patil, briefed on the performance of the Board this year in a press conference on Friday, July 16. Results have been released at 1 pm and students awaiting the results can now check their results at the official websites sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Performance

Almost all the students have passed SSC exam as the pass percentage has reached 99.95%. This is the first time that pass percentage has crossed 99%. Near around 957 students from class 10 got 100% result. Board Chairman further said, that a total of 1,04,633 students have secured over 90%. He said that among regions, Konkan has registered 100% result. With 99.84%, Nagpur region has recorded the least pass percentage. 99.93% pass is recorded in Pune division.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result

Visit the websites http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in or http://www.mahahsscboard.in

Click on Result Button and select exam year (2021)

Give Your Exam Roll and download the mark sheet.

Or type “SSC/DAKHIL 1st three letters of the board's name Roll number2021” and send to 16222.

Latest announcement reads, "SSC Examination Result 2021 will be available at http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in and http://www.mahahsscboard.in on July 16th,2021 after 13:00 Hrs."

10th class result 2021 Maharashtra State Board: Evaluation Criteria

Maharashtra Board did not conduct Board exam this year due to the COVID-19 situation. Students have been assessed on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. For calculating class 12th results, Maharashtra Board decided to promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and marks secured in class 10 final exams. Board is following a pattern similar to CBSE as the 30:30:40 formula has been followed.

Maharashtra Board earlier asked teachers, to submit the marks of all the students to school principals by Wednesday, July 14. Result committee went through every result and cross-checked the marks. Once they were satisfied with it, they submitted the same to the Maharashtra Board.