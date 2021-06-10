Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Out, Marks To Be Submitted By June 30

Maharashtra Government has released the evaluation criteria for Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 for Class 10 students. Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had taken the decision to cancel the SSC Class 10 exams due to the severe condition of COVID-19 in the state. The Maharashtra Class 10 evaluation criteria were released by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday, June 9. Read on to know the Maharashtra Class 10 evaluation criteria.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria Released

As per the official notification released by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter, the affiliated government schools and private schools under the Maharashtra state board will have to give the internal assessment marks to the students based on the evaluation criteria released by the Maharashtra State Board by June 30, 2021. The SSC will begin its evaluation of results from July 3, as mentioned in the evaluation criteria published on Twitter.

As per the SSC evaluation criterion that has been released on Twitter, the students will be evaluated based on their past performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of a total of 100 marks, 50 marks will be awarded to students based on their performance in Class 9. The remaining 50 marks will be split into two sections - 30 marks which will be awarded based on the year-long assessment for Class 10 and 20 marks would be given for practicals and assignments. The evaluation criterion was released by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter. You can take a look at the tweet embedded above for more information.

The Maharashtra government has released videos on YouTube and uploaded instructions on the official Maharashtra Board site - mahahsscboard.in. Teachers and students can find more information about the evaluation criteria on the official Maharashtra Board website. This year, due to a large number of COVID-19 cases, the CBSE and State Boards from various states across have taken the decision to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 exams to protect the lives of students and their families. In place of exams, most education boards have developed their own evaluation criteria for grading students of Class 10 and Class 12. Stay tuned for more updates on MSBSHSE Class 10 news and other education-related updates.

