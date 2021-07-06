Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected To Be Declared By July15, Here's All You Need To Know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education is gearing up in order to declare results of class 10th and 12th. Maharashtra government has given a deadline of July 31 to the board for releasing class 12th results. Class 10th result is expected to be out by July 15. Recently board also declared the assessment criteria that is to be followed. MSBSHSE has asked schools to start uploading marks obtained by students in class 12. In recent development principals were appointed as heads of the result committee of the specific school and class teachers were told to compile marks of students and submit the same to the committee.

Role of result committee

Teachers have been asked to submit the marks of all the students to school principals from July 7. The deadline given to them is of July 14. Result committee will go through every result and will cross-check the marks. Once they are satisfied with it, they will submit the same to the Maharashtra Board. Maharashtra government has also set a deadline of July 23 for submitting board examination result. Maharashtra SSC result is expected to be declared by July 12, 2021. Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 would be declared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams.

Result date

Board is supposed to declare class 12th result by July 31 as Supreme Court has asked all state boards to announce their class 12 results by July 31. This order by Supreme Court is to ensure timely admissions and starting of new batches. Maharashtra Board did not conduct board exams this year due to COVID situation in state as well as country. Maharashtra Board further decided to promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and class 10 final exams. Board is following a pattern similar to CBSE as the 30:30:40 formula is being followed. Board will also promote all registered students.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result