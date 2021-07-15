Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 16 At 1 Pm, Check Official Announcement

Maharashtra Board is all set to release Maharashtra SSC result 2021 on July 16, 2021. MKCL SSC Result is scheduled to be out by 1 pm on Friday. State Education Minister did this official announcement on her Twitter handle. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students."

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was scheduled to declare results on July 15. The result has been postponed by a day and will be now released on Friday. Once the result is declared, FYJC admissions will begin. Students who are interested in taking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges will have to take another exam that is supposed to be held in July end or the first week of August 2021.

10th class result 2021 Maharashtra State Board: Evaluation Criteria

Maharashtra State Board like most of the other state boards did not conduct class 10th exams this year due to COVID Situation in the state as well as the country. Students are being assessed on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. For calculating class 12th results, Maharashtra Board decided to promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and class 10 final exams. Board is following a pattern similar to CBSE as the 30:30:40 formula is being followed.

Maharashtra Board formed a result committee. Teachers of affiliated schools were asked to submit the marks of all the students to school principals between 7th to 14th July 2021. As per board, result committee was scheduled to go through every result to cross-check the marks. Once they are satisfied with it, they will submit the same to the Maharashtra Board.

How to check SSC result