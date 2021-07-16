Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 1 Pm, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: State Board is gearing up to release Maharashtra SSC result 2021 on 16th July. SSC Result 2021 is scheduled to be released at 1 pm on Friday. As per reports, earlier the release date was 15th July but as per State Education Minister's tweet, it will be released on Friday. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on July 15th tweeted, "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students."

𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021

Post the release of results, FYJC admission process will begin. Students who are interested in taking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges will have to take another exam that is supposed to be held by July end or the first week of August 2021. Post the declaration of result by 1 pm, students who managed to qualify will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11. They will have to choose from Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. As the Maharashtra Board class 10th examinations were not conducted, Board has no plans of conducting compartmental examinations.

How to check SSC result

Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in or maharashtraeducation.com

Students should click on the result button and select exam year (2021)

Students should enter their roll number and click on submit option

Marks will be displayed on their screen, cross-check details and click on the download button

Students are advised to take a printout and keep with themselves for future reference

10th class result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Maharashtra State Board did not conduct class 10th exams in 2021 due to COVID Situation in the country. Students are being assessed on the basis of their performance in classes 9th and 10th. The Board will promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and class 10 final exams. Board is following a pattern similar to CBSE as the 30:30:40 formula is being followed. Teachers of affiliated schools have submitted the marks of all the students to school principals. School principals further sent it to the result committee formed by State. As per the board, the result committee went through every result to cross-check the marks.