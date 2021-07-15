Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Update: MKCL SSC Class 10th Result Today? All You Need To Know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not declare the MKCL SSC Result on July 15. Earlier class 10th result 2021 was scheduled to be released on Thursday which has now been postponed till further orders. However, the Board's official website-mahresult.nic.in has not yet uploaded any information regarding this. Students were expecting results today as the State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that 10th board students can expect exam results by July 15.

As of now, no official announcement has been made for the expected date, however, speculations are being made that it has been delayed by a week and can be released by July 23. Once the result is declared, FYJC admissions will begin. Students who are interested in taking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges will take another exam that is supposed to be held in July end or the first week of August 2021.

SSC Result 2021 Important Date

Results expected to be declared by - July 23, 2021 (1:00 pm)

to be declared by - July 23, 2021 (1:00 pm) Earlier it was scheduled to be declared by - July 15, 2021

10th class result 2021 Maharashtra State Board: Evaluation Criteria

The State Board like other state boards did not conduct class 10th exams this year due to COVID Situation in the state as well as the country. Students are being assessed on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. For calculating class 12th results, Maharashtra Board decided to promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and class 10 final exams. Board is following a pattern similar to CBSE as the 30:30:40 formula is being followed. Board will also promote all registered students.

Role of result committee

Maharashtra Board made a result committee. Teachers were asked to submit the marks of all the students to school principals from July 7. The deadline given to them was of July 14. Result committee will go through every result and will cross-check the marks. Once they are satisfied with it, they will submit the same to the Maharashtra Board. Maharashtra government has also set a deadline of July 23 for submitting board examination result.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result