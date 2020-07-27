Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2020: MSBSHSE To Declare Results This Week; Details Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 students this week. Some reports also suggest that the Maharashtra State Board may announce the SSC results on Tuesday, July 28. This year, over 17 lakh students appeared for the 10th examination and these students will be able to check their result on the official website of the board mahresult.nic.in once released.

The students can also check their scores on the alternative websites such as maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and examresults.net. The students can also check their scores by using SMS the service. To check the results on the mobile phones via SMS, the student needs to type an SMS in the specified format: MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier had confirmed that the board will declare the 10th results by July-end however, no official date for the announcement of the SSC results has been confirmed yet by the Maharashtra Board. Currently, there is no information about the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 on the official website, which shows the link for 'HSC Examination Result March 2020' in the latest announcement section of the page.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020

1. Students need to visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on 'Maharashtra SSC result 2020' for the Class 10 result.

3. Enter the necessary details like roll number and mother’s first name

4. Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

5. The Maharashtra SSC results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Students can download the result for future reference.

As the students appeared for the 10th exam in between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown they may likey to receive the original marksheets in the digital format this year keeping in mind the COVID-19 norms.

