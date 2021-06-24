Last Updated:

Maharashtra SSC Results By July 15; CET For FYJC By July-end Or Aug First Week: Govt

After cancelling the Maharashtra SSC Board exams, the state government has decided to hold a CET for class 10 students seeking admission in FYJC

Written By
Gloria Methri
MHT CET

PTI


After cancelling the Maharashtra SSC Board exams, the state government has decided to hold a common entrance test (CET) for class 10 students seeking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The exam will be held in July-end or the first week of August on an optional basis, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

“To ensure uniformity during admissions and give equal opportunity to all students, the Maharashtra school education board will hold an optional CET for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) seats,” Gaikwad informed in a tweet.

While granting FYJC seats in colleges, preference will be given to students based on their CET score. The remaining seats will be allotted to students who did not opt for the entrance test. These students will be given admissions based on their class 10 scores. As the SSC Board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare their result by July 15, she added. All students who clear class 10 can get admission in FYJC.

Students will be informed about the exam date, venue, date, and other details before time allowing them enough time for preparations. The Maharashtra Board has formed a six-member committee to finalize modalities of the exam.

About the MHT CET exam

The CET will be a 100-mark multiple-choice question-format exam held over two hours. It will be held offline. The test will be based on the syllabus of Class 10 consisting of questions from four subjects – English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences. Each subject will carry a 25 per cent weightage of marks.

The CET will be conducted for all boards — State board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others, whose students wish to get admissions in junior colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Education.

Students who had appeared already paid the fee for SSC exams will not have to pay the fee for CET, however, students belonging to CBSE, CISCE and other state or boards will have to pay the fee.

First Published:
