Maharashtra State Education Department Reduces The Syllabus Of Almost 101 Subjects

While schools remain closed, the academic year has started from June 15 and various alternative methods of learning are being adopted. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Education Department has recently decided to reduce the syllabus of the schools from classes 1-12 up to 25 percent.

This development comes after the syllabus was reduced by CBSE and ICSE board. Earlier, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT)

Now, the department has informed that the syllabus of almost 101 subjects from classes 1 to 10 would be reduced to bring the statistics to 25.

Uttar Pradesh Government To Reduce Syllabus For Classes 10 And 12

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government has taken an important decision to reduce the syllabus of the state secondary education board classes by 30 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters.

The UP Board of Secondary Education conducts examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The deputy CM said the remaining 70 percent syllabus will be divided into three parts and the classes will be conducted online or through other means.

