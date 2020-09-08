Maharashtra Education News: State Govt Scraps 70:30 Admission Norm For Medical Courses

The State Government of Maharashtra has taken the revolutionary step of scraping the 70:30 region-wise formula for admission in Medical courses throughout the state. Maharashtra Government’s well known 70:30 admission formula implied that while giving admissions institutions throughout the state will give have 70 per cent of their seats reserved for locals of the region. '

While the rest 30 per cent of seats were available for candidates from the rest of the Indian states. Read on to find know more about the state governments decision.

Read | UGC Exam Guidelines should be advisory not mandatory says Maharashtra Education Ministe

Maharashtra Education news

70:30 Admission system for Medical courses scraped

While making the announcement about the Maharashtra governments decision, the State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh stated that admission to Maharashtra Medical courses will now be purely based on the NEET. The Minister stated that all aspiring medical students will have to give the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and pass the exam with flying colours to be able to secure admission to a state Medical college. This move from the state government has caused a shift at the very core of the state’s medical educations system.

Read | NEET 2020 admit card has been released on NTA website; Exam city already allotted

Students will now be getting admission based on merit and not a reservation. The State Medical Education Minister said in his statement that instead of relying on the 70:30 quota, students will now be focusing on getting merit, one Maharashtra, one Merit. It is important to note that students and parents across the country have long been urging the state government to scrap the contentious 70:30 formula of admission.

Read | MCI tells SC postponing NEET 2020 will be 'drastic deviation' from academic schedule

Best Medical colleges in Maharashtra

Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

Dr D Y Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

BJ Government Medical College, Pune

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

Kasturba Health Society Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram

All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai

Dr DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai Medical College, Navi Mumbai

MGM Medical College and Hospital, Navi Mumbai

Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Wardha

Government Medical College, Aurangabad

KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Medical Science and Research, Jalna

Read | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains: NTA says both exams will be conducted in September

NEET SS 2020 Exam

The National Board of Examination is bracing itself to conduct the NEET SS or Super Speciality examination on September 15, 2020. The exam is being conducted to admit students into Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) super speciality courses. The results for the exam will be announced on September 25, 2020. This is a computer-based test. 40% of the questions in the exam will be from all the eligible feeder broad speciality courses, while the remaining 60% will be from the super speciality course selected by the candidate.

{Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock}