Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 Revised Result Announced

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday, September 29 2021, released the revised result of the state service main exam 2019. The Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 results are now available on the commission’s official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at mpsc.gov.in.

The Commission today released the revised results with roll number, candidate’s name, category, marks and recommendation remark for each candidate. The results are now live on its official website. The MPSC exam was held from July 15 to 23, 2019 across the state. The cut-off marks were earlier set at 555 for candidates belonging to the general category, while it was set at 503 and 527 for SC and ST candidates. All candidates are advised to check the website for MPSC mains revised result 2019.

Maharashtra PSC revised results

Visit Maharashtra Public Service Commission website - mpsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Latest Updates’ on the home page

Click on ‘07/2019- State Services Main Examination-2019- Revised Merit List’

Check and download the revised mains result

Candidates are advised to print the result for any future reference. The MPSC result 2019 have been announced for 420 available posts. The selection will be done on the eligibility levels of candidates. The commission has also announced the Maharashtra Group C Service Main Examination 2019- Revised Final Result and Quality List of Clerical Typist Examination on the website.

Application deadline for MPSC 2020 exam extended

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of applications for state service main exam 2020 has been extended by the MPSC. The application date for the engineering service main exam 2020 has also been pushed by the commission. “The deadline for submission of applications for State Service Main Examination 2020 and Maharashtra Civil Engineering Service Main Examination 2020 has been extended till October 3, 2021, 23:59,” the Commission tweeted on September 28. The MPSC main examination will be held from December 4 to 6, the commission had earlier announced.

Image: PTI