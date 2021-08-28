Maharashtra Supplementary Exams For Classes 10, 12 In September, Check Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board has released the schedule for conducting the Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams 2021. As per the schedule the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the exam for SSC class 10 students will begin from September 22 and for HSC class 12 students will begin from September 16. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in the Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2021 that were based on an alternative assesment criteria can appear for this optional/ supplementary exam.

Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. The schedule was released by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on her official Twitter handle. The schedule has been released for SSC, HSC theory exams, Bi-Focal and General courses. The dates of practical and viva exams have also been released. Check the detailed schedule for Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2021 below.

As per dates declared by the @msbshse,SSC supplementary examinations 2021 (theory)will be held from Sept 22 to Oct 8,while HSC supplementary examinations (theory) will take place from Sept 16 to Oct 11 for general & bi focal courses,&from Sept 16-Oct 8 for vocational courses. pic.twitter.com/95pRoaxGYH — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 27, 2021

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2021: Key Dates

SSC Supplementary Exams 2021 (Theory) -- September 22 to October 8, 2021

HSC Supplementary Exams 2021 (Theory) for General and Bi-Focal courses -- September 16 to October 11, 2021

HSC Supplementary Exams 2021 (Theory) for Vocational Courses -- September 16 to October 8, 2021

SSC Practical/Oral Exams 2021 -- September 21 to October 4, 2021

HSC Practical/Oral Exams 2021 -- September 15 to October 4, 2021

Who can appear for Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2021?

Students who failed in the SSC or HSC exams can take the Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2021. Those who are not satisfied with their marks in the annual exams can also take the exam. Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2021 will be conducted by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. Students must make a note of these dates and only follow the dates as given on the official site of MSBSHSE.