Maharashtra TET 2021 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2021: The answer key has been released by the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, or Maharashtra TET 2021, on the official website. This answer key is provisional in nature and has been released for the TET exam that was conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations, Pune. Candidates can get all the information regarding the answer key and future events on the official website - mahatet.in. The examination for the Maharashtra TET was conducted on November 21, 2021, and the provisional answer key for the same has been uploaded on the official website for Paper I, Paper II-Maths, Science, and Social Science.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by December 8, 2021. According to the official notice, no objections raised by the candidates after December 8, 2021, would be accepted. If candidates face any trouble in logging in or have any doubts, they can contact the official helpline desk at mahatet2021.msce@gmail.com.

Maha TET Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

Maharashtra TET 2021 Answer Key: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download the Maha TET answer key visit the official website - mahatet.in .

. STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Interim Answer Key".

STEP 3: Automatically a new window would open up.

STEP 4: There candidates would see options for Paper I Interim Answer Key, Paper-II Maths-Science Interim Answer Key, and Paper II-Social Science Interim Answer Key.

STEP 5: Just by clicking on the paper a new PDF would open up.

STEP 6: The PDF would consist of the Answer Key for the examination.

Image: Unsplash