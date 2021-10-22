Maharashtra TET 2021 Date Revised; New Admit Card To Be Out On Oct 26

Maha TET update: A new notification released on October 20 reads that Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or TET 2021 Exam Date has been revised. Earlier the exam was supposed to be held on October 31 which now stands postponed. Following the new schedule, the Maharashtra TET 2021 will be conducted in the third week of November that is on November 21, 2021. The new admit card will be released next week on October 26, 2021. It will be uploaded on the official website, the release time has not been announced yet.

All the candidates who registered themselves to take the exam should make sure to download their hall tickets as it is an important document to appear for exam. For more information, candidates should visit the official website which is mahatet.in. As per the official schedule which jas been released in marathi, it has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra TET 2021 Exam after considering the Deglur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency by-elections. The election is scheduled to take place in the last week of October.

Since the admit card hs already been released, candidates are hereby informed that it will now be considered invalid. They will have to download the new one after it is released on October 26, 2021. Here is the list of important dates.

Maharashtra TET 2021: Important Dates

New Maharastra TET Admit Card 2021 to be released on October 26, 2021

Maharashtra TET Exam 2021 will now be conducted on November 21, 2021

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website-mahatet.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that says "Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021." (to be activated on Oct 26)

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as application number and password

Post submitting the required details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future details

In order to download the hall tickets quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their login ID and password. Candidates must know that hall ticket is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they should also carry valid ID proof as if they fail to do so, candidates will not be allowed to take exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted for Paper I and Paper II for a duration of 150 minutes. proper COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centre. Candidates, as well as staff members at the centre will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and others.