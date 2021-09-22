Last Updated:

Maharashtra TET 2021 Postponed, Check Revised Schedule And Full Details Here

Maharashtra TET 2021 has been postponed. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 10 has been rescheduled to October 31. Check revised dates.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Maharashtra TET 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Maharashtra TET 2021: Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune has postponed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021. The revised schedule for the Maharashtra TET 2021 has also been released on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website- mahatet.in to download the revised schedule of the exam. 

Earlier, the Maharashtra TET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021. The exam will now be held on October 31, 2021. The Maharashtra TET for both papers – Paper I and Paper II will be held on the same day in different shifts. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination will release the Maharashtra TET 2021 admit card on October 14, 2021. 

Maharashtra TET 2021: Revised Schedule 

  • TET Paper I - October 31, 2021, from 10:30 am to 1 pm
  • TET Paper-II - October 31, 2021, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm
  • Maharashtra TET Admit Cards To Be Released on October 14, 2021
  • Last date to download Admit Card - October 31, 2021

Maharashtra TET 2021 application process was started on August 3, 2021. The deadline to register for the exam was extended till September 7. The TET is conducted for those who want to teach students of classes 1 to 8. Candidates who wish to become teachers for classes 1 to 5 will appear for Maharashtra TET paper-1. Those who wish to become teachers for classes 6 to 8 will appear for paper-2. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes. There will be Multiple Choice Based Questions (MCQs). Both papers will have questions from the subjects namely - Language I, Language II, Child Development & Pedagogy, and Mathematics.

READ | WB TET Answer Key 2021 released for January 2021 exams; check how to raise objections
READ | Karnataka TET answer key 2021: Objection window closes today; here's how to challenge
READ | REET 2021 Admit Card likely today, here's how to download Rajasthan TET hall ticket
READ | Kerala TET 2021 answer key released, here's how to raise objections by September 25
READ | Maharashtra TET 2021 registration begins; Registration link and details here
Tags: Maharashtra TET 2021, Maharashtra TET, Maharashtra TET schedule 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND