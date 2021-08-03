Maharashtra TET 2021 Registration Begins; Registration Link And Details Here

Quick links:
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Maharashtra State Council of Examination has started registration for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 or MAHA TET on August 3. Students who are willing for exams can do the same at mahatet.in. Candidates are advised to complete the application process by August 25, 2021, as the application window will be closed post-deadline.
MAHA TET Examination is being held after a two-year gap in 2021. As per the Right to Education, it is compulsory for all teachers to give this examination. It is being predicted that over 9 lakh aspirants will be giving the examination. The examination has two papers. The first paper will be conducted in the first half. It will start from 10:30 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second paper will be conducted in the second half. It will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that MAHA TET Paper I exam is conducted for those who wish to teach from class 1 to class 5 whereas, Paper II is conducted for those who want to teach from class 6 to class 8.