Maharashtra TET 2021 Registration Begins; Registration Link And Details Here

Maharashtra State Council of Examination has started registration for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 or MAHA TET on August 3. Students who are willing for exams can do the same at mahatet.in. Candidates are advised to complete the application process by August 25, 2021, as the application window will be closed post-deadline.

Maharashtra TET registration 2021: Date and Time

Maha TET 2021 registration process has started on August 3, 2021

The last day to fill Maharashtra TET registration form is August 25, 2021

Maharashtra TET exam will be conducted on October 10, 2021

Results will be declared on- Dates not announced yet

Admit card will be released on - Dates not announced yet

MAHA TET 2021: How to Apply

Candidates should visit the official website-mahatet.in.

The candidate should click on the Register New Tab

A new tab will be opened, fill the details in the application form

Pay the fee and keep on submit

Candidates should keep a copy of the form for future reference.

MAHA TET 2021: Details

MAHA TET Examination is being held after a two-year gap in 2021. As per the Right to Education, it is compulsory for all teachers to give this examination. It is being predicted that over 9 lakh aspirants will be giving the examination. The examination has two papers. The first paper will be conducted in the first half. It will start from 10:30 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second paper will be conducted in the second half. It will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that MAHA TET Paper I exam is conducted for those who wish to teach from class 1 to class 5 whereas, Paper II is conducted for those who want to teach from class 6 to class 8.

