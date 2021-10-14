Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021 Scheduled To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune is all set to release the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets for MH TET 2021 are scheduled to be out on Thursday, October 14, 2021. All those students who are waiting to download their admit card will be able to download the same from the official website. The official website on which admit cards will be uploaded is mahatet.in.

The exam for which admit cards will be released today is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2021. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres with proper COVID-19 protocols. Maharashtra TET consists of two papers namely Paper I and Paper II. Paper I exam is conducted for candidates who will be teaching from classes 1 to 5 . Paper II is conducted for those candidates who will teach from classes 6 to 8. Candidates are hereby informed that admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to exam hall. If any candidate fails to carry the physical copy of admit card, he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned here.

Maharashtra TET 2021: Important Dates

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021 will be released on October 14, 2021

Maharashtra TET Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2021

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website-mahatet.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that says "Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021."

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as application number and password

Post submitting the required details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future details

The details mentioned on admit card will be applicant's name, date of birth, details about the exam center, roll number, and other details. Candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any issue, candidates will have to write to mahatet2021.msce@gmail.com. Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry an identity proof to the examination hall. Candidates will also have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing, and others.