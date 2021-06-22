Maharashtra To Evaluate Opening Schools For Classes 10 And 12 In COVID Free Villages

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray directed the School Education Department to evaluate the situation of the particular villages in the state which did not report fresh new cases of COVID in the past few months and re-start 10 and 12 classes in those villages. The CM further said that COVID protocols are needed to be strictly adhered to while evaluating the situation and re-starting the educational institutions so that the villages can stay COVID-free in the future as well.

Releasing a statement, the CM mentioned that students could go to their schools as they used to during the pre-pandemic time in the COVID-free villages of Maharashtra. The education department thus will access the scenario of such villages and reopen the educational facilities with proper COVID protocols.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary in the CMO Ashishkumar Singh, ACS of School Education Department Vandana Krisha, CMO Principal Secretary Vikas Kharage, and other officials of the school education department.

State compiling data of students who lost parents to COVID

In the meeting, Gaikwad informed that the Education department of the state is compiling data of the students who lost both their parents to COVID-19, and the state will cover up their academic fees. The compiled database will be used to structure out an estimated fund that would be borne by the state-level educational department. Noting the approach especially framed for the unfortunate students, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Gaikwad and asked to submit the proposal with an estimated requirement of the funds to the cabinet.

The CM also suggested the Educational Department to study and evaluate the steps taken by Educational Boards like CBSE on formulating the results and assigning marks to the students of Standard 10 and 12 whose exams were canceled for the ongoing pandemic.

Inputs with PTI; Image Source- PTI/@OfficeofUT-Twitter