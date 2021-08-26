School Curriculum In Maharashtra Will Now Include Agriculture, Agronomy: Aaditya Thackeray

In a major announcement, the Maharashtra school curriculum will include Agriculture and Agronomy. This announcement was made on Thursday, August 26 by Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Minister said, "This will lay the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming.” He took to Twitter to inform the public about it. In his tweet, he tagged the State Education Minister and Agriculture Minister and thanked them for this incredible decision. He tweeted, "The school curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. A big thank you to @VarshaEGaikwad ji & @dadajibhuse ji for this incredible decision, laying the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming."

The school curriculum in Maharashtra will now include Agriculture and Agronomy. A big thank you to @VarshaEGaikwad ji & @dadajibhuse ji for this incredible decision, laying the foundation for a transformation in the way the younger generation perceives farming. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 26, 2021

The Yuva Sena President in a thread shared two more tweets. He further wrote, "India is an agrarian nation, and to formally incorporate the study of agriculture in school, will give a massive impetus and help facilitate creative innovation and research in the field. With the early introduction at the school level, this curriculum will create sensitivity and awareness regarding the farmer issues and urge students to find sustainable solutions for the challenges".

India is an agrarian nation, and to formally incorporate the study of agriculture in school, will give a massive impetus and help facilitate creative innovation and research in the field. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 26, 2021

With the early introduction at the school level, this curriculum will create sensitivity and awareness regarding the farmer issues and urge students to find sustainable solutions for the challenges. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 26, 2021

Agriculture Minister on this decision

The Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra, Dadaji Bhuse, took to Twitter to share that a meeting was held with the department of school education in Maharashtra to discuss the inclusion of agriculture and agronomy in the curriculum. He tweeted, “A meeting was held with Minister of School Education @VarshaEGaikwad regarding the inclusion of agriculture subject in school education. The work of the Department of Agriculture has been started in coordination with the Department of School Education with the objective of making the students aware of the importance of agriculture at school age and basic knowledge about agriculture. @AUThackeray.”

"It has been decided to include subject of agriculture in school education in the spirit of tomorrow's researcher who understands the problems of farmers and reach to new heights of innovation in farming .."- @dadajibhuse @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/WIsgxue5md — Dadaji Bhuse (@dadajibhuse) August 25, 2021

He further informed that the decision has been taken to include the subject of agriculture in schools so that the young generation, 'tomorrow's researcher', can understand the problems that the farmers face and can reach new heights of innovation in farming.