Maharashtra University: MUHS Exam To Begin From August 4, See Details Here

MUHS usually conducts the summer exams in May-June, but this year it got delayed due to coronavirus crisis in the country. MUHS recently announced that the Summer 2020 exams for the health science courses are now scheduled to be held from August 4. These exams were earlier slated for July 16. The new time table is released on the official MUHS website. Read on for details on the MUHS 2020 summer exam time table.

Maharashtra university for Health Science exam (MUHS) updates

Ajit Pathak, who is the MUHS Exam Controller, mentioned in an interview with a leading daily that the final year exams for allopathy, dental, homoeopathy, nursing, Unani and Ayurveda branches will commence from August 4. The other health science branches exam will start on August 17.

However, the dates for postgraduate allopathy (MD/MS) exams are not out since the students are busy treating the COVID-19 patients in government hospitals. Pathak also mentioned that the university has considered a day gap between the exams for PG allopathy students. In the previous time table, the UG final year students had no gap between their exam papers.

MUHS timetable

Visit the official website at muhs.ac.in

At the home page, click on the link stating "Important Exnmaination/ Circulars/ Notification"

You will receive the whole timetable of the MUHS exam time table that is scheduled from August to September 2020.

Check out the whole list of time table from using this URL -

https://www.muhs.ac.in/showpdf.aspx?src1=upload/PG-BPMT, MPHN, MBA, Opt. Opth, %20M.Sc.(Pharm)%2002072020.pdf

Amit Deshmukh and CM Uddhav Thackeray's updates on MUHS exams

Take a look at Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education & Culture Amit Deshmukh's tweet on the latest MUHS exam and timetable.

Under the leadership of Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji, GoM has taken steps to conduct medical exams of all branches of health sciences as per the guidelines of National Medical Commission. We are watchful of the Covid19 pandemic & student safety & interest is our top priority. https://t.co/2ZEl1QgNNn — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) June 24, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regards to postponing the medical final year postgraduate exams till December 2020. Thackeray revealed that the final year resident doctors are presently working on the frontline in all municipal and government hospitals assisting the clinical management of COVID-19 patients so it would be difficult for them to prepare for the exam during these times.

According to the Maharashtra CM, there would be a serious shortage of doctors during this crucial period if the exams are held as per schedule. Moreover, he also requested the entrance exam for DM/MCh to be scheduled after the conclusion of the final year MD/MS exam.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has written to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji requesting intervention to direct the Medical Council of India to postpone the MD/MS examination till December 2020 as the final year resident doctors are playing a crucial role in fighting this pandemic pic.twitter.com/fur87m2T1Y — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 24, 2020

