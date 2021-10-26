Mamata unhappy over delay in disbursement of students’ credit cards

Siliguri (WB), Oct 25 (PTI) Unhappy over pupils not getting credit cards announced by her government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked officials to submit a report on why the cards had not been disbursed.

The chief minister was speaking at an administrative meeting here.

She directed officials to send her the list of pending applications for the students’ credit cards scheme.

I have seen reports that either there are students who are not willing to enrol for it (students' credit card) or banks that are not cooperating. This is not clear to me... I want a report. I want to know what is happening! The chief secretary has spoken to the bank authorities," Banerjee said.

The chief minister had launched the scheme on June 30 under which pupils from class 10 onwards can apply for loans up to Rs 10 lakh as per their requirement.

Banerjee also directed chief secretary H K Dwivedi to issue a necessary notification to appoint people, mostly from the corporate sector, for several departments.

"We do not have many hands, I need officers That is why we have decided to appoint them mostly from the corporate world," she said.

The chief minister also warned hospitals about cancelling their licences if they denied services to Swathya Sathi cardholders. "Please take action against such hospitals. You are bound to give services to Swasthya Sathi cardholders. I warn that licences will be cancelled in case you deny services to patients having Swathya Sathi card s," she said. PTI SCH MM MM

