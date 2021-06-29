Last Updated:

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

TS Inter results 2021 has been declared today. Students may visit official website to check the same. Direct link to check results has been attached in story.

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd year Results

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd year Results: Telangana government has declared the TS intermediate results 2021. Eligible and registered candidates can now check their results online. For checking results, candidates must visit the official websites of Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021. List of websites that can be checked have been attached below. Candidates can also find the direct link attached in this article to check results in hassle-free way. 

Telangana inter 2nd year results 2021: Websites to check results

How to check Telangana Class 12 Results 2021

  • Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, find a link that reads TS 2nd year results, or TS intermediate results 2021
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Fill roll number and other login credentials and submit
  • Your TS Inter Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Telangana class 12th results 2021 link

  • Apart from following the above steps, srudents may just click here to directly go to the results page
  • Enter mobile number, city name, district and select group and click on submit
  • Your TS Inter Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

This year, the Telangana government could not conduct the TS Inter exams due to the Second Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 4.73 lakh students were registered for the exam for year 2021. However, the exam had to be canceled. The Telangana Intermediate results 2021 have been announced on the basis of students’ first-year intermediate marks.

Students who failed first year inter will receive 35 marks in inter 2 results. They will be deemed pass for second year intermediate and junior inter. Students who believe they will score higher marks in the inter 2nd year results 2021 should apply for the examination, which will be held once the COVID Pandemic is under control.

First Published:
