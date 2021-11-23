Mangalore University Results For 1st, 3rd And 5th Semester Out, Check Direct Link Here

Mangalore University degree result 2021: Mangalore University has released the results for the first, third, and fifth-semester exams on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The results have been released for the undergraduate semester exams that were conducted in September and October 2021. Registered students who took the semester exams and are waiting for the results can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their digital mark sheets from the official website of MU, mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

To be noted that earlier candidates were told to take the exams in April. However, it got postponed due to the COVID situation in Mangalore. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Mangalore University Result 2021. The direct link to download mark sheets has also been attached. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and roll number.

Mangalore University Result 2021: Here’s how to check results

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Mangalore University, mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Examination’ section and then click on the ‘Results’ link.

Candidates will then have to enter their roll number, security pin and other required credentials to log in.

Post logging in, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check semester results on the official website

A total of 204 colleges are affiliated with Mangalore University. Results have been released for various courses such as B.A, B.Sc, B.Com BBA, BCA, B.Ed, BHM, BBM, BSW, B.P, Ed, LLB & MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA and MCA. Candidates should know that they will have to collect the physical copy of mark sheets from their respective colleges.