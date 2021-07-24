Manipur 12th Result 2021 Declared For All Streams, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Manipur 12th Result 2021: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has been declared on July 24, 2021. Registered students will be able to check their class 12th results on the official website manresults.nic.in. The board did not release the merit this year as exams were cancelled and students have been marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria.

Board of Secondary Education Manipur had earlier cancelled BOSEM Class 12 exam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the exam was scheduled to begin on May 5, 2021, but it got cancelled. Apart from Manipur, many other state boards did the same thing owing to the COVID situation. Board decided to calculate Manipur 12th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy.

Manipur 12th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of Manipur Board Results that is manresults.nic.in

Click on the link which reads “Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Declared on 24/07/2021)”

OR here is the direct link to view results

Enter roll number and click on submit to login

Cross-check and download Manipur 12th Result 2021

Take a print of the result or take a screenshot for future reference.

Registered students can also login to cohsem.nic.in and go to the result section

A total of 28,649 candidates had registered for the examination this year. The results were announced by Education Minister L JayantaKumar Singh through a press conference. The press conference was held in the board office on Saturday afternoon. Result website also carries an important announcement for students.

It reads, "Neither NIC,Board of Secondary Education Manipur nor Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original marksheets will be issued by the Board or Council separately."

Manipur result 2020

Last year HSLCC Manipur exams were held between February 17, 2020, and March 5, 2020. All the exams were conducted before the lockdown was imposed in the country. The Manipur exam result of class 10 was last year declared on May 18. The exam results of 2020 were delayed because of the COVID pandemic situation in the Country. In 2020, a total of 38,664 candidates had appeared for the HSLC Manipur class 10 exam which included 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. Manipur result of 2020 recorded a passing percentage of 65.34%.