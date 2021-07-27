Manipur Board 10th Result 2021 To Be Out By July 31, Check Official Announcement Here

Board of Secondary Education Manipur is gearing up to release Manipur 10th result 2021. The results can be released anytime soon. However, the deadline to announce results is July 31, 2021. This year more than 44,000 students registered themselves for matric exams. Students who are waiting for results can check the results on the official website once it is released at bsem.nic.in.

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen Singh in a statement mentioned that as per the Supreme Court order, the board will release its results by July 31.

Like many other boards, Manipur Board (BOSEM) also decided to cancel its class 10th Board exams for the year 2021. The exams were cancelled due to second wave of COVID-19. Earlier, exam was scheduled to be held in May 2021. The State Education Minister S Rajen Singh announced on June 16, that board examinations for both classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled.

Manipur Board 10th Result 2021: Important Date

Results will be declared on or before July 31, 2021

Manipur Board 10th Result 2021: Assessment Criteria

As exams were cancelled, the BOSEM had to come up with alternate assessment criteria. Post the cancellation announcement. Manipur government declared the assessment criteria. It involved considering marks in internal assessments. The assessment criteria were announced in a meeting which was presided by Education Minster S Rajen Singh.

Following the criteria, students are being marked on the basis of their class 9 performance. 30% marks will be calculated on the basis of Class 9 results. Internal assessment will be done to calculate 20% marks. 50% marks will be given as per marks obtained by students in their preboard examination.

Students who will not be happy with their class 10 result will have a chance to sit for the examination. It will be held once COVID situation normalises in the Country. However, exact date has not been announced yet. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, also announced class 12 results on July 24, 2021. This year Board saw over 99% pass percentage in class 12th.