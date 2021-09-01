Manish Sisodia On Schools Reopening In Delhi: 'Low Turnout Amid Fear Of COVID In Parents'

After nearly 17 months of break, students of classes 9 to 12 in Delhi returned to schools with strict COVID protocols. While speaking exclusively with Republic, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said that parents fearing to send their child for offline classes are risking their education. The Deputy CM also added that turnout on the first day after a prolonged closure was less due to infection scare amongst parents, however, intense rainfall in parts of the National capital was also another cause.

In his message to parents who are fearing to send their children to school, Manish Sisodia said that there is no mandate but mentioned that this will cause a huge loss to student's education.

"I would like to tell parents to send their child only after they are 100% sure about it, there is no pressure from our side. But at the same time, I would say that in this period when corona cases in Delhi are almost zero then also if you are afraid then you are putting your child's education at risk. It is your decision but you will continue to put your child's education at loss. We have kept options of both online and offline classes," added Manish Sisodia.

While talking further on reopening of schools, Sisodia said that like Delhi Government's effort to bring economic activities back on track, it was time to do the same with the education sector.

"It will take us half an hour to close schools if third wave indication strikes"

When asked about the possible third COVID wave, Deputy Chief Minister added that 'it will take them half an hour to close schools if signs of third-wave come in but it only takes time to open it. He concluded his statements by adding that Delhi Government is in constant touch with health experts across India who are providing constant updates regarding the third wave.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines for reopening schools in the capital on August 30. According to the guidelines, a maximum of 50% of students per classroom will be called depending upon capacity. It also said that the timetable should be prepared as per the occupancy limit of classrooms.