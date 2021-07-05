Manish Sisodia Revokes Fine On Delhi Student For 'distasteful' Remarks Against CM Kejriwal

Issuing a direction to revoke the action taken against a student of Delhi's Ambedkar University for her alleged critical remarks against CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia asserted that there should be no action against any student for expressing a viewpoint that is different from the Government or the University. The student was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 for allegedly making 'distasteful remarks' against CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during Ambedkar University's convocation ceremony in December last year. The University, in an order dated June 30, stated that the student of MA in Performance Studies would have to pay the fine to sit for final exams.

In response to the matter, Manish Sisodia, who also heads Delhi's Education Ministry, ordered the Principal Secretary to issue relevant directions to all Universities that fall under the ambit of the Delhi Government to ensure that coercive action is taken against students in future for expressing their opinions. Championing the cause of free speech, Sisodia in his order, highlighted that no student should be 'punished' for exercising their right to free speech within the university space.

'If voices of criticism and dissent cannot be expressed...'

"This is not the vision I have for my country or any of our universities. If voices of criticism and dissent cannot be expressed against political leaders in our country, then we are no longer a democracy but a dictatorship. And this, in itself, is a reason why the Right to Freedom of Speech must be secured for every student and citizen," the Delhi Deputy CM said in his order.

Sisodia also cautioned Ambedkar University, stating that the matter should have first been brought to the Delhi Government's notice before initiating any action against the student. While the championed the freedom of expression, Sisodia maintained that action should not be taken unless the said statement damages the social fabric of our country or is against our constitutional values.

In its order on June 30, the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Proctors said that an incident of use of 'slur/distasteful/other remarks' in the YouTube thread during the 9th Annual Convocation of AUD on December 23 had come to the notice of the Proctorial Board. The board constituted a sub-committe to probe the matter and submit its report following which it concluded that the comments made were 'baseless and disrespectful nd clearly amounts to a deliberate attempt to defame and disrespect the university community.'