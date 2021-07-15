Manish Sisodia Waives Off TC Requirement To Get Admission In Delhi Government Schools

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister made an announcement regarding the requirement of Transfer Certificates. He waved off the requirement for a Transfer Certificate for getting admission in Delhi Government Schools. He further explained that if there is a child who earlier used to study in private school and want to switch to a government school but private school is not providing TC due to any reason, he/she can get admission in government schools without that too. In simpler words, there is no requirement for a Transfer Certificate from any private school to get admission to Delhi government schools. He took to Twitter to inform the same.

अगर दिल्ली में किसी प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ रहा बच्चा सरकारी स्कूल में आना चाहता है और उसका प्राइवेट स्कूल फीस या किसी अन्य कारण से उसको TC नहीं दे रहा है तो अब सरकारी स्कूल में उसका एडमिशन बिना TC के भी होगा।



प्राइवेट स्कूल से बच्चे की TC शिक्षा विभाग ले लेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 15, 2021

Talking about how this move will be implemented, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it will be the Education Department of Delhi's responsibility to take the TC of the child and admit him or her to a government school. This has been decided considering the financial issues imposed by COVID. In a recent move, State government mentioned to Delhi High Court that it was improper as well as harsh for the private schools to take and recover fees.

State Government further gave a statement that at this time when many children, unfortunately, lost their parents due to COVID pandemic, it is improper to recover school fees from them. This statement was given when High Court was hearing pleas from the government, some students, and NGOs in the same matter. They had issues with collecting charges from students after the national and local lockdown ended in 2020.

Sisodia invited children to Government schools

Manish Sisodia while addressing media through pres conference said that those parents who are facing difficulty in continuing with private schools due to its high fees can get their child admitted to Delhi government schools. He further justified that many parents have expressed their faith in Delhi government schools and are also willing to shift their children to Delhi schools. Manish Sisodia further assured parents that the legal work of the Transfer certificate would be taken care of by the Delhi government. Students will get admission on the basis of other documents.