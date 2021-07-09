MAT 2021: AIMA Declares Result For May-June Session, Find Direct Link To Scorecard Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: Shutterstock
MAT 2021 Result: All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced MAT 2021 Result today. The result has been declared for the May session exam and can be accessed by candidates at mat.aima.in. To be noted that MAT CT, IBT, and PBT mode exams were conducted in online mode this year due to COVID situation in the country. Exams were conducted in the months of May and June from 30th May 2021 to 20th June 2021. Candidates who gave the exam are advised to visit the above-mentioned official website to download their MAT 2021 Result. They will have to fill in details like registration number and date of birth.
Candidates can also choose to retrieve the result of MAT Exam via SMS. They will have to go to quick link section on the website. Click on ‘Result on SMS’ option and send a message as- MATS FORMNO DOB(ddmmyy) to 54242. As soon as candidate will send this, he/she will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number. To be noted that MAT declared results through official notification.
Official notification reads, "In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or contact us at 011-47673000/8130338839. Please note that other forms of communication like conventional mail, fax etc. will not be entertained."
MAT is being conducted for students who wish to enter the management domain. All India Management Association conducts Management Aptitude Test (MAT) four times a year in order to offer admission into the management domain. Over 600 colleges of India accept the MAT score card.