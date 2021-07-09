MAT 2021: AIMA Declares Result For May-June Session, Find Direct Link To Scorecard Here

MAT 2021 Result: All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced MAT 2021 Result today. The result has been declared for the May session exam and can be accessed by candidates at mat.aima.in. To be noted that MAT CT, IBT, and PBT mode exams were conducted in online mode this year due to COVID situation in the country. Exams were conducted in the months of May and June from 30th May 2021 to 20th June 2021. Candidates who gave the exam are advised to visit the above-mentioned official website to download their MAT 2021 Result. They will have to fill in details like registration number and date of birth.

MAT 2021 (May-June Session): Important Dates

MAT 2021 exam date (IBT mode) was conducted between 30th May and 13th June 2021

MAT 2021 PBT mode exam was conducted on 26th June 2021

MAT 2021 CBT mode exam was also conducted on 26th June 2021

Result date- 9th July 2021

MAT 2021 Scorecard: Steps to download

Candidates are advised to visit the official website- mat.aima.in

5Click on the download tab on homepage

From the dropbox select MAT result and result tab will be opened

OR here is the direct link to result window

Fill in required details such as roll number and registration number and click on submit

The result will be displayed, take a printout for future reference

Click on forgot roll number in case you do not have the number with you

You will be redirected toa page, enter your email ID and roll number will be sent there

How to get MAT exam result on SMS

Candidates can also choose to retrieve the result of MAT Exam via SMS. They will have to go to quick link section on the website. Click on ‘Result on SMS’ option and send a message as- MATS FORMNO DOB(ddmmyy) to 54242. As soon as candidate will send this, he/she will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number. To be noted that MAT declared results through official notification.

Official notification reads, "In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or contact us at 011-47673000/8130338839. Please note that other forms of communication like conventional mail, fax etc. will not be entertained."

About MAT

MAT is being conducted for students who wish to enter the management domain. All India Management Association conducts Management Aptitude Test (MAT) four times a year in order to offer admission into the management domain. Over 600 colleges of India accept the MAT score card.

