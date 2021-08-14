MAT 2021 Registration: Deadline To Apply For CBT Mode Exam Phase I Ends Today, See Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MAT 2021 Registration: All India Management Association is gearing up to close the MAT 2021 registration window for September Session. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the MAT PBT and IBT mode exams. The last day to apply for the CBT mode Phase I exam is 14th August 2021. The exam will be conducted on August 21, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the MAT registration can be done online for all three modes mentioned above. Candidates will have to visit the official website mat.aima.in to register themselves.
MAT is being conducted for students who wish to enter the management domain. All India Management Association conducts Management Aptitude Test (MAT) four times a year in order to offer admission into the management domain. As per the pattern being followed the registration process begins a month before the exams. Over 600 colleges of India accept the MAT scorecard.
As mentioned above the registration process begins just a month before the commencement of exams. The only mode to register for exams is online. Here are the steps one needs to follow to register for MAT 2021 online.