MAT 2021 Registration: Deadline To Apply For CBT Mode Exam Phase I Ends Today, See Details

MAT 2021 Registration: Today is the last day to apply for Phase I of CBT Mode Exam. Here's how to register and apply for the exam scheduled to be held on Aug 21

MAT 2021 Registration

Image: Shutterstock


MAT 2021 Registration: All India Management Association is gearing up to close the MAT 2021 registration window for September Session. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the MAT PBT and IBT mode exams. The last day to apply for the CBT mode Phase I exam is 14th August 2021. The exam will be conducted on August 21, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the MAT registration can be done online for all three modes mentioned above. Candidates will have to visit the official website mat.aima.in to register themselves.

MAT is being conducted for students who wish to enter the management domain. All India Management Association conducts Management Aptitude Test (MAT) four times a year in order to offer admission into the management domain. As per the pattern being followed the registration process begins a month before the exams. Over 600 colleges of India accept the MAT scorecard.

MAT 2021 Important Dates

CBT Schedule

  • The last date to apply for CBT Exam Phase I is 14 August 2021
  • The last date to apply for CBT Exam Phase II is 4 September 2021
  • The admit cards will be available for download on August 17, 2021, for Phase I. For Phase II admit card will be released on September 6, 2021. 
  • The Phase I exam will be held on August 21, 2021 and Phase II will be held on September 12, 2021

PBT Schedule

  • The last day to register online is August 29, 2021
  • The hall tickets will be released on August 30, 2021
  • The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021

MAT 2021: Steps to register

As mentioned above the registration process begins just a month before the commencement of exams. The only mode to register for exams is online. Here are the steps one needs to follow to register for MAT 2021 online. 

  1. Candidates should visit the official website of AIMA MAT which is aima.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Online Registration by Candidates for September 2021 MAT'
  3. Candidates will have to fill in the required information to create their registration ID
  4. After submitting the password too, the registration ID will be created
  5. Post-registration, candidates will have to click on the login option available on the homepage
  6. Candidates will have to select the exam and also upload the required documents, pay the application fee and click on submit form.

